Intermediate B Final: Jamie Gallagher praises second-half substitutes as Termon hold off Burt

Termon manager Jamie Gallagher says his second half substitutes were pivotal in holding off a determined Burt side in today’s Intermediate B Final.

Having led by six points at half time, Termon had to see off a comeback from Burt but Gallagher praised the depth of his squad saying “being able to bring on quality subs that have a massive impact” was a huge factor coming down the home straight.

It finished 1-09 to 0-10 in favour of the Burn Road men and the Termon boss spoke to Highland’s Pauric Hilferty after full time at O’Donnell Park.

Man Of The Match Gary McGettigan also spoke to Pauric after the game…