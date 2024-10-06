Termon are Intermediate Champions after dominant win over Naomh Columba

Termon are Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Champions after defeating Naomh Columba 0-14 to 0-08 in today’s decider at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

A blistering start from the Burn Road men sent them racing into a 0-06 to 0-01 lead mid-way through the first half.

Naomh Columba will be frustrated as the Glencolmcille men kicked a lot of wides in the opening period – the sides went in at 0-09 to 0-04 at the break.

In the second half, Termon chipped away at the scoreboard to claim their first Intermediate title since 2012, securing Senior Championship status for 2025 in the process.

With the full time report from Letterkenny, here’s Highland Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…