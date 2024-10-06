Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Termon are Intermediate Champions after dominant win over Naomh Columba

Termon, Intermediate Champions 2024 (Photo: CLG An Tearmainn on Facebook)

Termon are Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Champions after defeating Naomh Columba 0-14 to 0-08 in today’s decider at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

A blistering start from the Burn Road men sent them racing into a 0-06 to 0-01 lead mid-way through the first half.

Naomh Columba will be frustrated as the Glencolmcille men kicked a lot of wides in the opening period – the sides went in at 0-09 to 0-04 at the break.

In the second half, Termon chipped away at the scoreboard to claim their first Intermediate title since 2012, securing Senior Championship status for 2025 in the process.

With the full time report from Letterkenny, here’s Highland Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…

 

 

462213105_861537726159303_5294012119862219832_n
News

Number of arrests made on Letterkenny roads this weekend

6 October 2024
AFP__20240608__34VY6X3__v1__HighRes__LebanonIsraelPalestinianConflict-2-1717864733
News, Audio, Top Stories

New evacuation alerts issued for South Lebanon

6 October 2024
462117436_861515072828235_6486883745743324097_n
News, Top Stories

3 drivers arrested in Buncrana on suspicion of drug and drink driving

6 October 2024
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Top Stories

Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre announce the resignation of Manager Marina Porter

6 October 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

