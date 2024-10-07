Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Remembrance ceremonies taking place to mark second anniversary of Creeslough tragedy

A number of remembrance ceremonies will take place to honour the lives lost in the Creeslough explosion two years ago.

The bell of St. Michael’s Church will ring ten times at 3.17pm, the exact time of the tragedy, to remember Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill; James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly and Leona Harper.

Relatives have announced plans to meet at the former service station to mark the moment that tragedy struck.

A prayer service will also take place in St. Michael’s Church this evening at 7pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mary_O'Rourke_ecbc1385b49249fb036cbd473182d45b8fe7bc37a9bdabbf
News, Top Stories

Funeral of Mary O’Rourke to take place today

7 October 2024
police
News, Top Stories

£20,000 worth of topsoil stolen in Omagh

7 October 2024
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

A5 closed this morning

7 October 2024
Creeslough 10
News

Remembrance ceremonies taking place to mark second anniversary of Creeslough tragedy

7 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mary_O'Rourke_ecbc1385b49249fb036cbd473182d45b8fe7bc37a9bdabbf
News, Top Stories

Funeral of Mary O’Rourke to take place today

7 October 2024
police
News, Top Stories

£20,000 worth of topsoil stolen in Omagh

7 October 2024
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

A5 closed this morning

7 October 2024
Creeslough 10
News

Remembrance ceremonies taking place to mark second anniversary of Creeslough tragedy

7 October 2024
house housing home
News, Top Stories

MyHome.ie reports Donegal house prices up €15,000

7 October 2024
St Marks NS in Jobstown
News

Donegal schools to take part in National Walk to School Week

7 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube