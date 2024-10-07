Remembrance ceremonies taking place to mark second anniversary of Creeslough tragedy

A number of remembrance ceremonies will take place to honour the lives lost in the Creeslough explosion two years ago.

The bell of St. Michael’s Church will ring ten times at 3.17pm, the exact time of the tragedy, to remember Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill; James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly and Leona Harper.

Relatives have announced plans to meet at the former service station to mark the moment that tragedy struck.

A prayer service will also take place in St. Michael’s Church this evening at 7pm.