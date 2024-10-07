Victims of Creeslough explosion remembered this afternoon

The victims of the Creeslough explosion have been remembered at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council.

On this day two years ago, 10 people died in the tragedy.

A moment silence was held at 3:17pm, the time at which the devastating explosion happened at a shop and petrol station on the outskirts of the village.

At the same time, the bells of St Michael’s Church rang 10 times in memory of Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan; Jessica Gallagher; Martin McGill; James O’Flaherty; Martina Martin; Hugh Kelly; and Leona Harper.

Those who lost loved ones in the tragedy are calling for a public inquiry into what happened.

The Justice Minister says they deserve answers, and is planning to meet with affected families.

Community Links Manager at the Creeslough Community Hub, Majella McFadden, says the locals are doing their best to support those who are grieving………..