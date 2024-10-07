Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Victims of Creeslough explosion remembered this afternoon

The victims of the Creeslough explosion have been remembered at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council.

On this day two years ago, 10 people died in the tragedy.

A moment silence was held at 3:17pm, the time at which the devastating explosion happened at a shop and petrol station on the outskirts of the village.

At the same time, the bells of St Michael’s Church rang 10 times in memory of Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan; Jessica Gallagher; Martin McGill; James O’Flaherty; Martina Martin; Hugh Kelly; and Leona Harper.

Those who lost loved ones in the tragedy are calling for a public inquiry into what happened.

The Justice Minister says they deserve answers, and is planning to meet with affected families.

Community Links Manager at the Creeslough Community Hub, Majella McFadden, says the locals are doing their best to support those who are grieving………..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Major incident declared in County Down after school bus overturns

7 October 2024
Kyle McDermott
News, Top Stories

Man murdered outside Strabane named as Kyle McDermott

7 October 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries on Monday October 7th

7 October 2024
asd ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for ASD parking bays to be introduced in Donegal

7 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Major incident declared in County Down after school bus overturns

7 October 2024
Kyle McDermott
News, Top Stories

Man murdered outside Strabane named as Kyle McDermott

7 October 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries on Monday October 7th

7 October 2024
asd ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for ASD parking bays to be introduced in Donegal

7 October 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water main causing issues in Ballybofey

7 October 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI confirm A5 has now reopened

7 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube