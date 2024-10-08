Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council launches ‘Find Me a Home’ scheme in Donegal

A new scheme to tackle dereliction is being rolled out in Donegal.

The ‘Find me a Home’ in Donegal initiative is a free service that will match individual vacant property owners with people who may want to purchase a property in the county as their home.

Under the initiative, Donegal County Council will compile two lists – one for potential buyers and one for property owners who are wishing to sell their property.

When the local authority discovers a what they term a potential match’, the seller will be put in contact with the buyers.

From then, the Local Authority will have no subsequent negotiations or future sales and will not actively advertise the properties.

Property owners interested in engaging with the scheme can email property details to vacanthomes@donegalcoco.ie and quote ‘Find me a Home in Donegal’.

 

