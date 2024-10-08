Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal County Council accused of editing DCB applications by The Ditch

Donegal County Council has been accused of editing more than 20 remediation applications under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block scheme without the applicants’ knowledge.

An article published by The Ditch alleges that these alterations made it seem as though private engineer reports recommended less extensive remediation options, aligning with the Housing Agency’s recommendations.

The outlet reports that these instances have since been corrected and that the council has attributed the errors to a technical glitch in the online portal.

Sinn Fein are now calling for clarity on the situation.

Cllr Gary Doherty says the people affected by the crisis have been through enough:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council accused of editing DCB applications by The Ditch

8 October 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD pay respects to former Cllr Liam McCloskey

8 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 October 2024
car damage smashed window
News, Top Stories

Car windows smashed in Carndonagh

8 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council accused of editing DCB applications by The Ditch

8 October 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD pay respects to former Cllr Liam McCloskey

8 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 October 2024
car damage smashed window
News, Top Stories

Car windows smashed in Carndonagh

8 October 2024
Breathalyser 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

17 motorists arrested for driving under the influence in Donegal over past week

8 October 2024
€140,000 worth of the drug 4-MEC which was seized in Letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

People with information on sale and supply of drugs urged to contact Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit

8 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube