Donegal County Council accused of editing DCB applications by The Ditch

Donegal County Council has been accused of editing more than 20 remediation applications under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block scheme without the applicants’ knowledge.

An article published by The Ditch alleges that these alterations made it seem as though private engineer reports recommended less extensive remediation options, aligning with the Housing Agency’s recommendations.

The outlet reports that these instances have since been corrected and that the council has attributed the errors to a technical glitch in the online portal.

Sinn Fein are now calling for clarity on the situation.

Cllr Gary Doherty says the people affected by the crisis have been through enough: