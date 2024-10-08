Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Inishowen councillor seeks more static speed cameras on Donegal’s roads

The need for greater enforcement to address serious road safety concerns in Donegal has been raised with Donegal County Council.

Councillor Terry Crossan has proposed that permanent speed cameras be installed at specific locations across the county in light of the high volume of road deaths on Donegal roads this year.

A motion was also put forward by fellow Inishowen Councillor, Martin Farren who has called on the Council to engage with the Department of Transport in relation to the number of crashes on Donegal regional roads.

Plans are in place to install one static speed camera in the county before the end of 2024.

Councillor Terry Crossan believes this is nowhere near enough to tackle driver behaviour on the roads…………….

