New appeal issued in Strabane murder



A specific appeal for information has been issued within the last hour regarding the murder of a 24-year-old man outside Strabane on Sunday night.

Kyle McDermott died in the early hours of Monday morning following an altercation in Ballymagorry.

A 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller is now appealing directly to occupants of a blue-coloured car that was parked on the Victoria Road, near the scene of the altercation, as it is believed mobile footage was captured of the incident.

DI Miller is asking the driver and passengers of the car to contact 101 in an effort to advance inquiries.

A reminder has also been issued to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6 PM and midnight to come forward with any information or footage they may have.