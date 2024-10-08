Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

This hour includes an update on the murder of Kyle McDermott in Strabane at the weekend, Cllr Thomas Sean Devine discusses his recent hospital stay and why he’s calling for a meeting with the LUH management and there’s an update on efforts to save an 90 year-old oak tree in Letterkenny:

Coming up is Community Garda Information and Fr Stephen Gorman and Pascal Blake who discuss the relics of St Bernadette visiting Letterkenny:

A caller recounts a close shave on the roads, Mary Daly discusses the latest campaign to attract visitors to Donegal, we chat to David McGowan about his new book ‘life among the dead’ and there’s a positive update on plans for a cycle path between Downings and Carrigart: