Applications open for Community Recognition Fund for Capital Projects

Community Groups that are hosting the beneficiaries of temporary protection and/or international protection applicants are being invited to apply for funding under Window 3 of the Community Recognition Fund for Capital Projects.

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Local Community Development Committee say that it is an opportunity for both new applicants and previous applicants who were unsuccessful.

The Community Recognition Fund 2024 was launched earlier this year by the Minister of Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphries.

It aims to support the development of community infrastructure and facilities in recognition of the contribution being made by communities across the country in welcoming and hosting significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine and other countries.

This is with a focus on facilities that will be used in the future by all members of the community.

The initiate is separate in its objectives and scope to any other public funding streams which aim to support the development of public service needs arising from the significant number of arrivals from Ukraine.

The scheme will provide large capital grants ranging from €50,000 to a maximum of €500,000.

The closing date for receipt of applications to the Scheme is 3.00pm on Thursday, 14th November 2024.

More information can be found here: https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/fundingforyourgroup/communityrecognitionfund2024/