Council discusses takeover of two estates in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council say they want to take over the Gort na Greine and Gleann Tain estates in the Carnamuggagh area of Letterkenny as quickly as possibly.

Responding to a motion from Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, officials pointed out that last year, they did take over the electricity costs associated with the water pumping station for the estates, and they intend fully taking over the estates once site resolution works are complete.

However, Cllr Devine says adding another new development into that clause is problematic.

Responding to Cllr Devine, officials acknowledged that a valid application has been made in respect of the estates at Gort an Greine and Gleann Táin, and the council has been actively engaged with Uisce Éireann and the proposed Developer of an adjoining estate to finalise a site resolution plan to allow it complete the Taking in Charge process.

They say Uisce Éireann has, in the last number of weeks, issued a revised connection offer to the Developer, which includes upgrade works to the existing infrastructure, including a new water booster pump station.

Works for the new development have commenced, but Cllr Devine has expressed concern that as homes are being sold one at a time, it will take too long for that work to be done.

Director of Services Liam Ward said it may be the case that completion of those works is a condition of the planning permission for the new estate, and he will look into that matter.

Full response –

Motion from Cllr. Tómas Seán Devine –

That this council takes over Unfinished estate Gort na Griene an Glentain ASAP. These estates have experienced constant water outages and pothole issues for years.

Response

The Taking in Charge process is covered by Section 180 of the Planning

and Development Acts. The process requires, following submission and

consideration of a valid application from a Developer or the majority of

the owners of the houses in an estate, the making of an Order to declare

the road in an estate, over which a public right of way must exist, to be a

public road. In so doing, responsibility for the maintenance of the roads

in that estate shall lie on the Roads Authority.

The process involves an assessment of the level of compliance with

Planning Permission granted, engaging with Developers, where they still

exist, or utilising planning bonds, national grants or other sources of

funding to carry out resolution works to bring the estates to a satisfactory

level of completion and minimise the financial impact on maintenance

budgets. The Council consults with utility providers such as Uisce

Eireann and the street lighting maintenance contractors to seek agreement

on the level of completion of services. In some cases, the route to

resolution involves conditions being attached to new planning

permissions for adjoining or adjacent developments to reach a

satisfactory outcome and minimise the financial exposure to the Council.

Prior to making such an Order, the Elected Members are expected to

consider the financial implications for the Authority of the proposed

declaration. As such, it is the practice that site resolution plans are

completed in so far as possible to bring estates to as high a level of

completion as possible, within available resources, before they are taken

in charge.

In respect of these estates at Gort an Greine and Gleann Táin, for which a

valid application has been submitted, the Council has been actively

engaged with Uisce Éireann and the proposed Developer of an adjoining

estate to finalise a site resolution plan to allow it complete the Taking in

Charge process. Uisce Éireann has, in the last number of weeks, issued a

revised connection offer to the Developer, which includes upgrade works

to the existing infrastructure, including a new water booster pump station.

Works for the new development have commenced. The Council did, in

early 2023, take over the electricity costs associated with the water

pumping station for the estates. It is the intention that that the Take Over

of the entire estates will be completed as soon as possible once the site

resolution works are complete.

If this motion is adopted, a report will be brought before Members to

allow for the consideration of the financial implications for the Roads

Authority of any proposed declaration of the roads in the estate to be

public roads.