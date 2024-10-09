Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal to learn of Ulster Championship opponents this weekend

The 2025 provincial football championship draws will take place this Saturday, October 12.

Donegal could start the defence of their Ulster title in the preliminary round. Jim McGuinness’s side is one of five counties that could be takking the long route back to the provincial final.

The other four counites are Tyrone, Derry, Down and Fermanagh.

Armagh played in the opening round last year so the All Ireland Champions will go straight to the quarter final section.

All-Ireland runners-up Galway open their Connacht SFC defence away to New York in the preliminary round, while Roscommon travel to London for their quarter-final.

Clare and Kerry have secured byes to the Munster semi-finals where they could meet, while in Leinster – Dublin, Kildare, Louth, and Offaly will join at the quarter-final stage after reaching last season’s semi-finals.

The draws will be aired on the national broadcaster on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

