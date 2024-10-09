Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny AC members to run Dublin Marathon in memory of Aidan McGlynn

The late Aidan McGlynn.

The Letterkenny Athletic Club members who will compete in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 27th, have once again selected the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association as their benefitting charity.

Twelve Letterkenny AC runners will be among the thousands who will take on the 26.2-mile challenge at the end of the month around the streets of the capital. This year, they will dedicate their run to Aidan McGlynn, the Letterkenny AC member and marathon runner who died on September 5th.

Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch, said: “Our club members raised money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association through their participation in marathons in 2022 and 2023 and after Aidan’s sad passing last month, the group decided to choose the same charity organisation to fundraise for and will dedicate their run to Aidan.”

“The club has had a long and proud tradition of raising money and awareness for charities, local groups, and families down the years, and people have been extremely generous. Last year, €9,400 was raised for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association,” he added.

“As a club, we are grateful for the kindness and support we get from our community, so this is one of the ways through which we give back to the community. Once again, we’ve set up a GoFundMe page, and all donations will be most welcome.”

The twelve Letterkenny AC members taking part in the Irish Life Dublin City Marathon on the last Sunday in October are: Robert Kavanagh, Clive Monohan, Michael Harkin, Barry Mackey, Conor McDaid, Mark O’Donnell, Mark Nee, Chris McMenamin, Eamonn McEldowney, Enda McLaughlin, Gary Kearns and Derek Campbell.

To make a donation, follow the link blow:

https://gofund.me/eb1fb6d5

