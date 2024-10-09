Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear of local concerns over the development of a battery energy storage system located adjacent to Trillick substation near Buncrana and DCB homeowners respond to a ‘glitch’ which means their DCB scheme applications were adjusted without their knowledge:

We have reaction to news that the Donegal to Dublin flight could fall fowl of passenger cap dispute, 430 people in Donegal use the flight to access cancer services. Chef Neven Maguire discusses his new TV show focuses tonight on Donegal and there are concerns over respite services provided in Ballymacool:

‘John’ joins Greg to discuss his life after alcoholism ahead of an AA Convention in Ballybofey this weekend, Chris is in with Business news and we discuss the Hurricane which will this week batter Florida: