Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear of local concerns over the development of a battery energy storage system located adjacent to Trillick substation near Buncrana  and DCB homeowners respond to a ‘glitch’ which means their DCB scheme applications were adjusted without their knowledge:

We have reaction to news that the Donegal to Dublin flight could fall fowl of passenger cap dispute, 430 people in Donegal use the flight to access cancer services. Chef Neven Maguire discusses his new TV show focuses tonight on Donegal and there are concerns over respite services provided in Ballymacool:

‘John’ joins Greg to discuss his life after alcoholism ahead of an AA Convention in Ballybofey this weekend, Chris is in with Business news and we discuss the Hurricane which will this week batter Florida:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Council discusses takeover of two estates in Letterkenny

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after drugs and £20,000 cash seized in Derry

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man charged with manslaughter of Kyle McDermott appears in court

9 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Council discusses takeover of two estates in Letterkenny

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after drugs and £20,000 cash seized in Derry

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man charged with manslaughter of Kyle McDermott appears in court

9 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Contractors say NCH will be complete by June next year- Donnelly

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle seeking pedestrian walkway around derelict buildings on Letterkenny’s Main Street

9 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube