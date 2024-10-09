Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Three Donegal Hurlers on Champion 15 Team

Three Donegal hurlers have been named on the 2024 Champion 15 team which is a selection of the top players in this year’s Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups.

Donegal were crowned Nicky Rackard Cup champions in June and Burt’s Stephen Gillespie who played his 100th game that day is named along with club-mate Liam McKinney and Setanta’s Gerry Gilmore.

Mark Craig is Derry’s only player in the Champion 15, that’s a second time in three years Craig has been included.

The awards will be presented at a gala black-tie function in Croke Park this Friday night. The award show will be streamed live on the GAA Youtube channel from 7pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Defaced Sign, Gaeltacht, Irish Language
News, Top Stories

DCC says vandalism of road signage is a significant problem

9 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-09 095100
News, Top Stories

Emergency Road Works on Windy Hall Road for the next three days

9 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-09 081104
News, Audio, Top Stories

Commitment to consult on Oak Tree is welcome but long overdue – Coyle

9 October 2024
IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
News, Top Stories

2,610 students receiving Junior Cert results in Donegal today

9 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Defaced Sign, Gaeltacht, Irish Language
News, Top Stories

DCC says vandalism of road signage is a significant problem

9 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-09 095100
News, Top Stories

Emergency Road Works on Windy Hall Road for the next three days

9 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-09 081104
News, Audio, Top Stories

Commitment to consult on Oak Tree is welcome but long overdue – Coyle

9 October 2024
IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
News, Top Stories

2,610 students receiving Junior Cert results in Donegal today

9 October 2024
collage (1) (1)
News, Top Stories

Applications open for Community Recognition Fund for Capital Projects

9 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-08 193241
News, Audio, Top Stories

Recent events have left DCB homeowners without hope – Deputy Pringle

9 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube