Three Donegal Hurlers on Champion 15 Team

Three Donegal hurlers have been named on the 2024 Champion 15 team which is a selection of the top players in this year’s Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups.

Donegal were crowned Nicky Rackard Cup champions in June and Burt’s Stephen Gillespie who played his 100th game that day is named along with club-mate Liam McKinney and Setanta’s Gerry Gilmore.

Mark Craig is Derry’s only player in the Champion 15, that’s a second time in three years Craig has been included.

The awards will be presented at a gala black-tie function in Croke Park this Friday night. The award show will be streamed live on the GAA Youtube channel from 7pm.