Calls for no passenger caps at Donegal Airport

A Donegal Deputy has told the Tanaiste that the Donegal to Dublin flight is vital for cancer patients and any passenger cap should not be applied.

The airline operating the service had been told that they must reduce their passenger numbers by 5%.

Speaking at the Dáil, Deputy Pearse Doherty says that while it is important for tourism and business, there are also 430 cancer patients that rely on the service.

He says a passenger cap should not be applied to the public service obligation.

In response, Tanaiste Micheal Martin says that regional connectivity to the North West must be maintained.

