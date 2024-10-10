Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Claims of uneven distribution of parking fines in Letterkenny

A Letterkenny councillor has suggested there is a pattern in Letterkenny where traffic fines are being issued in some areas more than others.

Calling for a special workshop to discuss the work of the parking wardens in and around Letterkenny, Cllr Ciaran Brogan said there also needs to be a comprehensive review of the appeals process which is in place.

Officials said the Parking Section are currently reviewing paid parking operations across the whole county, and it is intended to hold workshops in all MDs in the coming months.

Cllr Brogan says that’s not enough.

