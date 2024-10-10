Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

County Final Preview – The Managers: Barry Meehan & Dessie Gallagher

St. Eunan’s manager Barry Meehan (L) & Dungloe manager Dessie Gallagher (R)

St. Eunan’s and Dungloe will go head to head in this weekend’s Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Final at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

The Letterkenny side go into the contest as hot favourites and will be looking to win their first senior title since 2021.

If victorious, St. Eunan’s will also go to top spot in the Donegal SFC Roll Of Honour.

Currently, themselves and Gaoth Dobhair share top spot in terms of titles won at 15 each – Sunday could put St. Eunan’s out in front on their own as the most successful club in Donegal SFC history.

Meanwhile, underdogs Dungloe are aiming for their 8th senior title, but success at the top level hasn’t been seen in 66 years – their last win was in 1958.

St. Eunan’s manager Barry Meehan is in good spirits in the lead up to the big game. He spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly…

 

Oisin also spoke to Dungloe manager Dessie Gallagher who says he “always believed” the club could reach the county final…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Major power outages in Donegal

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 10th

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

9 nine people dead in Hurricane Milton

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for no passenger caps at Donegal Airport

10 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Major power outages in Donegal

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 10th

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

9 nine people dead in Hurricane Milton

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for no passenger caps at Donegal Airport

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal man in Florida says Hurricane Milton is “scary”

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy raises need for investment in CAMHS with Tanaiste

10 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube