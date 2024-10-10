County Final Preview – The Managers: Barry Meehan & Dessie Gallagher

St. Eunan’s and Dungloe will go head to head in this weekend’s Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Final at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

The Letterkenny side go into the contest as hot favourites and will be looking to win their first senior title since 2021.

If victorious, St. Eunan’s will also go to top spot in the Donegal SFC Roll Of Honour.

Currently, themselves and Gaoth Dobhair share top spot in terms of titles won at 15 each – Sunday could put St. Eunan’s out in front on their own as the most successful club in Donegal SFC history.

Meanwhile, underdogs Dungloe are aiming for their 8th senior title, but success at the top level hasn’t been seen in 66 years – their last win was in 1958.

St. Eunan’s manager Barry Meehan is in good spirits in the lead up to the big game. He spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly…

Oisin also spoke to Dungloe manager Dessie Gallagher who says he “always believed” the club could reach the county final…