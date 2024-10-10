Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCB scheme cap and rates to be increased

The Housing Department has announced an increase in the cap and rates of the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

The scheme’s cap is to be increased by 10% to €462,000, square foot rates are to be raised by between 7%-9% and ancillary grants are to increase by 10%.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says the adjustments will be applied immediately.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has also given a commitment that they will be applied retrospectively:

 

100% Redress Party PRO, Cllr Ali Farren has given the announcement a cautious welcome:

 

Advertisement

