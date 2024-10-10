Disabilities Minister says she wants to see extent of Brandon Report’s recommendations implementation

Disabilities Minister Ann Rabbitte has told the Dail she wants to see a report assessing the extent to which the recommendations of the Brandon Report have been implemented.

She was responding in the Dail to Deputy Thomas Pringle, who asked if the report being compiled by Colm Lehane will be published, and whether it finds flaws with the HSE’s response to Brandon.

Minister Rabbitte promised she will publish the report, whatever it says, telling the Dail that the people have a right to know.

However, Deputy Pringle says the decongregation of Ard Na Greine one of the central recommendations, hasn’t happened yet: