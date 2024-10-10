Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Disabilities Minister says she wants to see extent of Brandon Report’s recommendations implementation

Disabilities Minister Ann Rabbitte has told the Dail she wants to see a report assessing the extent to which the recommendations of the Brandon Report have been implemented.

She was responding in the Dail to Deputy Thomas Pringle, who asked if the report being compiled by Colm Lehane will be published, and whether it finds flaws with the HSE’s response to Brandon.

Minister Rabbitte promised she will publish the report, whatever it says, telling the Dail that the people have a right to know.

However, Deputy Pringle says the decongregation of Ard Na Greine one of the central recommendations, hasn’t happened yet:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Disabilities Minister says she wants to see extent of Brandon Report’s recommendations implementation

10 October 2024
Audio, Documentary, Playback

Natures Farmers Episode 4

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB scheme cap and rates to be increased

10 October 2024
News, Top Stories

DCC rejects claims of manipulation of grant scheme applications

10 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Disabilities Minister says she wants to see extent of Brandon Report’s recommendations implementation

10 October 2024
Audio, Documentary, Playback

Natures Farmers Episode 4

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB scheme cap and rates to be increased

10 October 2024
News, Top Stories

DCC rejects claims of manipulation of grant scheme applications

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims of uneven distribution of parking fines in Letterkenny

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

County Council urged to tackle commercial vacancy rate in Ballybofey

10 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube