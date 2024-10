In this week’s LOI Chat Highland’s Oisin Kelly is joined by Aidan Fitzmaurice of the Independent and Herald.

Up for discussion is the Premier Division title run in which involves Derry City along with Finn Harps final push to grab a play off place.

Aidan is in Helsinki for Ireland’s game with Finland this evening, and as you’ll here in this piece recorded before he headed to the stadium, Aidan isn’t very hopeful on a win this evening.