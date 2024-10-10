Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fulltime neurologist to be appointed at LUH

A full-time neurologist is to be appointed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s part of increased funding for neurology services across the country included in Budget 2025.

Patients at Letterkenny University Hospital face lengthy wait times with a visiting service in place meaning a neurologist from Sligo holds clinics in Letterkenny just two and a half days a week every fortnight.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the funding from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for the appointment of the consultant neurologist and a clinical support member.

