Higgins: “We’re at the business end of the season”

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Ruaidhri Higgins says it’s now “the business end” of the season in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Tomorrow night, Derry City host Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell knowing the destination of the league title is in their own hands.

Higgins’ side know if they win all their remaining five matches they will be crowned Premier Division Champions for the first time since 1997.

That will be easier said than done, however, as Derry have only won 13 out of 31 games in what has been a fascinating league campaign so far.

Ruaidhri Higgins spoke to the assembled media ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Bohs…

 

