HIQA publishes reports on three residential centres for older people in Donegal

HIQA has published inspection reports on three residential centres for older people in Donegal.

It includes the newly opened Ballyshannon Community Hospital.

Inspectors found Falcarragh Community Hospital to be fully compliant during an unannounced visit in June. They noted that while refurbishment works are continuing, measures were in place to ensure risks were mitigated.

An unannounced inspection at Ballyshannon Community Hospital assessed the centre’s compliance with the Health Act 2007. The centre was found to be mostly compliant but improvements were required in terms of infection control and notification of incidents.

It’s after the provider failed to notify the Chief Inspector in writing about two injury-related incidents that had occurred in the centre within three working days of their occurrence.

Residents of Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Laghey were found to have enjoyed a good quality of life where the culture, ethos and delivery of care were focused on reducing or eliminating the use of restrictive practices during an unannounced focused thematic inspection to review the use of restrictive practices in the centre.

