Many homes and business have been left without power this evening.

5275 customers in Letterkenny, 9,229 in Milford and 63 in Rossgeir have been affected.

Power is expected to be restored at 6.30pm in Letterkenny, 7pm in Milford and 7.45pm in Rossgeir.

ESB are currently working to repair the fault and will restore power as quickly as possible.