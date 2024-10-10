Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Natures Farmers Episode 4

In Nature Farmers, Mary Brophy meets a number of farmers across Donegal who are farming with Nature. As the country experiences terrible declines of our wildlife, from birds to insects to wildflowers, we’ll hear how these farmers are creating or restoring habitats on their land. In some of Donegal’s most beautiful landscapes, discover how the county is an important refuge for precious species.

“The first year in particular, the bees you could hear them before you would see them; they were definitely humming all the time.”

Outside Redcastle, James Breslin discusses the value to wildlife and to his farm’s bottom line of new clover and multi species swards he has sown on the farm. And on Heather Hill farm, Mary discovers how Cathal Mooney is using his poultry flock to build topsoil.

 

 

 

 

 

 

News, Top Stories

People in Ramelton and Milford urged to continue conserving water

10 October 2024
News, Top Stories

TCS owner dies, aged 86

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planning and Development Bill passes through Dail

10 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disabilities Minister says she wants to see extent of Brandon Report’s recommendations implementation

10 October 2024
