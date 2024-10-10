Natures Farmers Episode 4

In Nature Farmers, Mary Brophy meets a number of farmers across Donegal who are farming with Nature. As the country experiences terrible declines of our wildlife, from birds to insects to wildflowers, we’ll hear how these farmers are creating or restoring habitats on their land. In some of Donegal’s most beautiful landscapes, discover how the county is an important refuge for precious species.

“The first year in particular, the bees you could hear them before you would see them; they were definitely humming all the time.”

Outside Redcastle, James Breslin discusses the value to wildlife and to his farm’s bottom line of new clover and multi species swards he has sown on the farm. And on Heather Hill farm, Mary discovers how Cathal Mooney is using his poultry flock to build topsoil.