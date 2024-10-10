People in Ramelton and Milford urged to continue conserving water

Uisce Éireann is appealing to home and business owners in Ramelton and Milford to continue their efforts to conserve water.

The utility is warning that an increase in water usage in the area and low lake levels at Milford has resulted in people being asked to take action to allow supply to catch up with demand and enable reservoirs to fully replenish.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan says it’s important to look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water as small changes can make a significant difference.