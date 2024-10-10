Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning and Development Bill passes through Dail

The Housing Minister has described the Planning and Development Bill as the “most significant reform of our planning laws in over a quarter of a century”.

The landmark legislation was passed by the Dáil last night – with 72 TDs voting in favour and 60 against.

The law includes reform of the process for judicial reviews, in an effort to speed up the delivery of housing and infrastructure projects.

Minister Darragh O’Brien has dismissed claims the bill was rushed – saying it’s the culmination of three years of work:

