Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Our journalist Micheala Clarke has an update on 3 ongoing missing persons searches/appeals and then we are joined by best selling author Michael Harding about his new book ‘I loves him from the day we died’ – we had a hugely positive response to the interview:

We chat to a Donegal family in Florida about their experience of Hurricane Milton and we speak with  Michael McGarvey, Director of Services Donegal County Council, who rejects claims the council secretly manipulated  Homeowners Engineers Recommendations. Listener John asks why the tourism office in Letterkenny is close to June 2025!:

Michael McGarvey returns with an answer to another DCB scheme concern, listener James is concerned about sex education in schools, there’s a call for people to contact an RTE consumer right show and Threshold addresses some renters concerns:

10 October 2024
