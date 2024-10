This week on The Score, Aidan Fitzmaurice of the Independent and The Herald talks the League of Ireland title run in for Derry City and casts an eye over Finn Harps closing week in the First Division.

We hear from Barry Meehan and Dessie Gallagher, the Managers of St Eunans and Dungloe ahead of this Sunday’s Donegal Senior Football Championship Final and there’s a preview of Saturday’s Donegal Harvest Stages Rally with OnThePacenote’s Killian Duffy.