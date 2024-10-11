Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
44% decrease in patients awaiting inpatient or day case appointment at LUH

Over 700,000 people were awaiting medical treatment at the end of last month.

Data from the National Treatment Purchase Fund shows almost 600,000 people were awaiting a first outpatient consultation.

A further 87,000 people were waiting on inpatient or day case treatment, with almost 24,000 in line for an endoscopy appointment.

Over 100,000 patients have a procedure planned and more than 74,000 of those have received their dates.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, 1,218 people were awaiting an inpatient or day case appointment, down 44% when compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the number of patients needing an outpatient appointment is up 6% on figures from September 2023 to 16,431.

