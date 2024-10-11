Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

After 40 years of service Charlie Collins to retire

Charlie Collins pictured centre during his Highland Radio days with Packie Keeney (left) and the late Michael McGee (right).

Charlie Collins is set to hang up the microphone after a career that has seen the Letterkenny man cover sport in every corner of Donegal and beyond for four decades.

He may have started life as a psychiatric nurse in St Conals Hospital, but it was the early days of local radio with Donegal Community Radio that Charlie found his calling.

He later established himself as a local household name with Highland Radio and was General Manager until 2013.

Charlie would then set up Donegal Sporthub before moving to Donegal Daily.

Charlie has covered all the major sporting events in Donegal down through the years including All-Ireland Finals, numerous Donegal International Rallies, FAI Cup Finals and so much more in between.

Charlie Collins interviewing Ireland’s Ryder Cup Hero Paul Mc Ginley.

He may not have tasted much success with his beloved Spurs over the years, but Collins has always ensured that all sports in Donegal got their fair share of coverage.

Never a man to say no, Charlie has also assisted so many local clubs and organisations who needed a person behind the microphone.

His easy way and comfortable style hid the fact that Collins always had his homework done before hosting any event.

Now that the curtain is set to come down on his career, a very special ‘Night for Charlie’ has been arranged.

The event, which includes dinner, will take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny on Friday, November 15th.

It promises to be a night of nostalgia, fun and craic and a chance to turn the microphone on Charlie for one last time.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Mount Errigal Hotel on (074) 912 2700.

Charlie Collins interviewing Donegal Manager Brian Mc Eniff
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

1,000 jobs to be lost due to Dublin Airport passenger cap

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza for second round of polio vaccines

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Euro NCAP says touch screens in cars are a “distraction” to drivers

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

50% of contactless payments made with mobile wallets

11 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

1,000 jobs to be lost due to Dublin Airport passenger cap

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza for second round of polio vaccines

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Euro NCAP says touch screens in cars are a “distraction” to drivers

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

50% of contactless payments made with mobile wallets

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday October 11th

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann report shows Donegal communities benefitting from investment

11 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube