The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council has agreed to revisit plans to refurbish County House, Lifford.

Consideration is being given to build a new Council Chamber as well as to give the exterior of the building a facelift.

John McLaughlin has admitted that upgrades are needed in terms of access for people with a disability.

The need for works to be carried out was raised by Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig: