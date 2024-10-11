Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to ensure people with SEN, AEN and physical disabilities are considered in social housing developments

Donegal County Council is being urged to adopt a policy to ensure every new social housing development in the county provides housing for people with SEN, AEN and physical disabilities.

While commending the provision of services for those with special needs in the county, Councillor Fionán Bradley says the missing link is housing.

The local authority says it is committed to improving and expanding social housing provision for people with disabilities and is engaged with a range of stakeholders.

Councillor Bradley says proper resources need to be put in place to prepare for the future when he believes there will be a huge demand for such housing:

 

