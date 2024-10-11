Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Details for creation of Dunlewey masterplan revealed

Details of the creation of a masterplan for Dunlewey and surrounding areas have been revealed.

The plan will provide a roadmap to the development of the West Donegal village over the next 6 years, aiming to further enhance the area for the community and increase visitor numbers.

The masterplan will consider key thematic areas including the landscape, the natural and built environment, cultural heritage, and language.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr John Sheamais O Fearraigh, says he is glad to see progress is being made.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Further calls for certainty over Donegal cancer flights

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council to revisit plans to refurbish County House, Lifford

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to ensure people with SEN, AEN and physical disabilities are considered in social housing developments

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Power outage hits South Donegal

11 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Further calls for certainty over Donegal cancer flights

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council to revisit plans to refurbish County House, Lifford

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to ensure people with SEN, AEN and physical disabilities are considered in social housing developments

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Power outage hits South Donegal

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

50 new jobs on the way for Donegal

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wastewater treatment in Moville fails to meet EU standards

11 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube