Details for creation of Dunlewey masterplan revealed

Details of the creation of a masterplan for Dunlewey and surrounding areas have been revealed.

The plan will provide a roadmap to the development of the West Donegal village over the next 6 years, aiming to further enhance the area for the community and increase visitor numbers.

The masterplan will consider key thematic areas including the landscape, the natural and built environment, cultural heritage, and language.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr John Sheamais O Fearraigh, says he is glad to see progress is being made.