Irish fishing industry and coastal communities invited to complete Fisheries Survey

 

A comprehensive survey has been launched by Sinn Féin to seek the views of people, working in or with an interest in the Irish fishing industry, on the current state of the industry in Ireland.

The survey is open from until Thursday November 7th and the results will be published soon after.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD urged those who have a passion for Irish fishing to take part.

The survey can be completed here: https://outreach.sinnfein.ie/fisheries/.

