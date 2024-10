It’s been confirmed a nurse will be available at Fahan Health Centre two days a week.

A campaign to save the facility was launched earlier this year after it was claimed the public health nurse was no longer seeing patients at the centre.

The HSE has officially confirmed that a nurse will now be available on Mondays from 9am-10am and on Thursdays from 4pm-5pm.

Jackie Molloy-O’Neill one of the Chairs of the Save Fahan Health Centre campaign group is hopeful services can be expanded: