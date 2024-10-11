Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Wastewater treatment in Moville fails to meet EU standards

There’s been a drop in the number of towns and villages discharging raw sewage every day.

A new EPA report shows the number has fallen from 29 down to 16 since the start of 2023.

However, wastewater treatment at 10 large towns and cities failed to meet European Union standards, including Moville in Co Donegal.

Raw sewage continues to be discharged in Falcarragh, Ramelton and Rathmullan also.

Environmental Protection Agency Programme Manager, Noel Byrne says there’s room for improvement:

 

You can read the full report here

