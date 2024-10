Newbridge selector Paddy Gribbin has praised the “exceptional bunch” of players that has propelled the club into their first Derry Senior Football Championship Final since 1991.

Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge overcame the challenge of O’Donovan Rossa on a score-line of 1-07 to 1-04 in last night’s semi final.

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life spoke to Gribbin after the game…