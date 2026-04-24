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News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, April 24th

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, April 24th:

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News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, April 24th

24 April 2026
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Man charged for assault of gardaí in Letterkenny

24 April 2026
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Man charged with public indecency and exposure offences in Omagh

24 April 2026
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Jim Lynch mural unveiled on Church Lane

24 April 2026
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