The first Sunday in September is to be recognised as Donegal Camino Sunday annually.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council made the proposal and says the event is an example of how a group of people can make a positive change.

Now in its fourth year, the Donegal Camino is a unique seven day walk and hike throughout Donegal which raises funds for Cancer Care West.

Councillor Kennedy says designating the Donegal Camino it’s own day is significant.