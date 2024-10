Two second half goals propelled Gaoth Dobhair to Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Championship glory in this afternoon’s final at MacCumhaill Park.

Having led 0-04 to 0-02 at half time, Gaoth Dobhair needed to up the anti and they were pushed on by the trio of brothers Neil, Peter & Eamon McGee.

It finished 2-05 to 0-06.

Oisin Kelly & Maureen O’Donnell reported live at full time…

After the game, Pauric Hilferty caught up former Donegal star Eamon McGee who was delighted to win another medal…