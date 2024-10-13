Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Holidaymakers encouraged to book flights for summer 2025 soon as prices set to hike

A travel expert is advising holiday makers to start looking at flights for next summer as soon as possible.

Eoghan Corry, owner of Travel Extra, is warning popular routes will see price hikes in the coming weeks.

It comes as The Irish Aviation Authority has limited available slots at Dublin Airport in a bid to prevent it from exceeding a 32 million passenger cap.

DAA CEO, Kenny Jacobs, said earlier this week the cap will be removed ‘at some point’.

In the meantime, Mr. Corry says consumers will start feeling the effects of the limited slots this winter.

