Israeli Prime Minister urges Unites Nations to remove peacekeepers from Southern Lebanon

Israel’s Prime Minister’s appealed to the head of the United Nations to remove peacekeeping forces from southern Lebanon.

It comes as Israel orders another 20 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate.

Five peacekeepers have been injured in attacks in recent days – and Benjamin Netanyahu is claiming UN soldiers are providing a ‘human shield’ to Hezbollah.

The Defence Forces says all Irish peacekeepers are accounted for and well.

It says the situation around Irish positions remains relatively calm.

Clashes between both sides to the conflict persist in both the Irish and wider UNIFIL Area of Operations.