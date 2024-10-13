Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested after stabbing incident in Derry

Police investigating a report of a stabbing at the Foyle Street area of Derry early this morning, have arrested a man.

The incident is currently being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Shortly after 1:40am, it was reported that a 27 year old man had been stabbed a number of times by another man inside a shop in the area.

He was taken to hospital for injuries to his left shoulder and lower back, that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The male made off on foot following the incident towards the Shipquay Street area.

A 24 year old man was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and theft.

He is currently in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101.

