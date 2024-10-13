TyroneSFC: Coalisland Fianna relegated after 40-year stint in senior football

One of Tyrone’s most famous clubs has been relegated after a 40-year unbroken run as a senior force.

Coalisland Fianna lost a relegation play-off to neighbours Clonoe yesterday evening and will play their football in Division Two next season.

The O’Rahilly’s came out on top by 2-9 to 0-8 to keep alive their hopes of avoiding the drop, but are still a long way off safety themselves.

They face another play-off against the team that progresses through the Division Two promotion series, and will have to wait a couple of weeks to discover who their opponents will be.

Clonoe got off to the perfect start at O’Rahilly Park, with former Tyrone attacker Conor McAliskey netting a penalty after just four minutes.

The Fianna responded with scores from Niall Devlin and substitute Tiarnan Quinn, but Ronan Corey and McAliskey were on target to give the home side a three points interval lead.

Clonoe struck for a second goal through Pascal McClure late in the third quarter, and stretched the lead through Daryl Magee, Declan McClure and Rhys Donnelly.

Coalisland had late scores from Quinn and Plunkett Kane, but finished the game with 13 men following second bookings for Louis O’Neill and Ruairi Campbell.

Coalisland’s defeat marked the culmination of a couple of difficult seasons which has seen the Blues struggle to maintain the high standards for which they have been acclaimed down through the years.

Involvement in the relegation play-offs for a second successive season highlighted the fall from grace of a famous club, but next year’s campaign in Division Two will offer an opportunity to rebuild and blood talented young players who represent the future of the Fianna.

Clonoe, who regained senior status just last season after a year in the intermediate grade, face a few more anxious weeks as they continue their fight to avoid an immediate return to Division Two.