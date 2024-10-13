Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

TyroneSFC: Coalisland Fianna relegated after 40-year stint in senior football

One of Tyrone’s most famous clubs has been relegated after a 40-year unbroken run as a senior force.

Coalisland Fianna lost a relegation play-off to neighbours Clonoe yesterday evening and will play their football in Division Two next season.

The O’Rahilly’s came out on top by 2-9 to 0-8 to keep alive their hopes of avoiding the drop, but are still a long way off safety themselves.

They face another play-off against the team that progresses through the Division Two promotion series, and will have to wait a couple of weeks to discover who their opponents will be.

Clonoe got off to the perfect start at O’Rahilly Park, with former Tyrone attacker Conor McAliskey netting a penalty after just four minutes.

The Fianna responded with scores from Niall Devlin and substitute Tiarnan Quinn, but Ronan Corey and McAliskey were on target to give the home side a three points interval lead.

Clonoe struck for a second goal through Pascal McClure late in the third quarter, and stretched the lead through Daryl Magee, Declan McClure and Rhys Donnelly.

Coalisland had late scores from Quinn and Plunkett Kane, but finished the game with 13 men following second bookings for Louis O’Neill and Ruairi Campbell.

Coalisland’s defeat marked the culmination of a couple of difficult seasons which has seen the Blues struggle to maintain the high standards for which they have been acclaimed down through the years.

Involvement in the relegation play-offs for a second successive season highlighted the fall from grace of a famous club, but next year’s campaign in Division Two will offer an opportunity to rebuild and blood talented young players who represent the future of the Fianna.

Clonoe, who regained senior status just last season after a year in the intermediate grade, face a few more anxious weeks as they continue their fight to avoid an immediate return to Division Two.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of damages caused by Hurricane Milton could reach $50 billion

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste says Israel offensive in Gaza is a “war crime”

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brian Stanley TD resigns from Sinn Féin after internal inquiry

13 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Number of Irish dolphins dying of starvation increases

13 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of damages caused by Hurricane Milton could reach $50 billion

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste says Israel offensive in Gaza is a “war crime”

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brian Stanley TD resigns from Sinn Féin after internal inquiry

13 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Number of Irish dolphins dying of starvation increases

13 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man due in court charged with possession of drugs in Derry

13 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Sunday in September to be recognised annually as Donegal Camino Sunday

13 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube