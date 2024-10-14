£150,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

Approximately £150,000 worth of suspected Class A and B drugs were seized in Derry City on Friday.

The Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a proactive search in the city, which also resulted in the seizure of a scrambler motorcycle.

A 49-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offenses. He remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI is appealing to the public to report any concerns regarding the sale and supply of drugs by calling 101, going online, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.