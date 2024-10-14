Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

£150,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

Approximately £150,000 worth of suspected Class A and B drugs were seized in Derry City on Friday.

The Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a proactive search in the city, which also resulted in the seizure of a scrambler motorcycle.

A 49-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offenses. He remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI is appealing to the public to report any concerns regarding the sale and supply of drugs by calling 101, going online, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

£150,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Death of child in Co. Tyrone being treated as ‘suspicious’

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to protest outside Leinster House tomorrow

14 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

£150,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Death of child in Co. Tyrone being treated as ‘suspicious’

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to protest outside Leinster House tomorrow

14 October 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with Derry stabbing

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Revamped Donegal Town Diamond officially opened

14 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube