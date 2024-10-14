‘There is accountability within Sinn Fein’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

Sinn Féin’s Chief Whip in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says there is accountability within the party.

It’s as the handling of a complaint made against Deputy Brian Stanley has come in for criticism.

Deputy Stanley has claimed he’d been unfairly treated during an internal inquiry, which he described as a ‘kangaroo court’.

However Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald says the complaint made against Deputy Stanley is ‘serious’ and has been passed to Gardaí.

Deputy MacLochlainn on today’s Nine til Noon Show, defended the party’s approach to recent events: