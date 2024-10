Gardai are appealing for information after damage was caused to a front wheel panel of a car parked at a house in the Cois Locha area of Dungloe last week.

It’s believed the vehicle was struck by an object between 7am and 8.30am on Tuesday last.

Anyone who observed or heard anything on the morning in question is asked to contact Gardai in Milford. They are also keen to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage from the area.