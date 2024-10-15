Charles Ward selected as 100% Redress Party general election candidate

Charles Ward is to contest the next general election for the 100% Redress Party.

A native of Arranmore Island, now living in Drumkeen, Mr Ward is a defective block homeowner.

The defective block crisis will be high on his agenda but he says he understands that Donegal faces numerous challenges, including a worsening housing crisis, mental health concerns, gaps in education, an overstretched health care service, struggles with aging infrastructure and the difficulties facing the agriculture and fishing sectors.

Mr Ward says he hopes to be a voice for all: